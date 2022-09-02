Kingborough are eager to rain on Launceston United's parade as the Lions plot their path to victory at Birch Avenue on Saturday.
The Lions have nothing to play for this season but can play a major role in the league's title race between United and South Hobart with only two games remaining for the former.
South Hobart have the bye in the final round but will also need to bank a win against Clarence on Sunday to give themselves a shot at the league title. For United, destiny is in their own hands with two wins from their final two fixtures guaranteeing them the title.
Which leaves Kingborough cast in the role as kingmaker for the title and coach Simon Edwards wants his side to embrace it as the make the trip to Birch Avenue.
"It's great to be going into a game where all of the pressure is mounted on Launnie United, nothing but a win will be enough for them so it is really their title game," he said.
"We'll go up there and put in our best shift and it is certainly nice to be going as the underdogs."
In their past two encounters against Kingborough, United have twice by comfortable margins with 12 goals and two clean sheets across both fixtures.
Edwards tipped his side to come out firing against United.
"Our scoring thresholds have been low, our conversion has been low, we know that we're not a team that's going to win games in low-scoring games," he said.
"We do depend our our offensive game so I think this weekend will be an interesting one."
The second-placed side have had stuttering form in recent times with two wins and two losses plus the bye in their past two games. Importantly, United found their form again with 5-0 win over Taroona as they maintained their title charge.
With first-team players returning to on-field action in recent weeks, United's Katie Hill said the side was feeling confident.
"Last week just felt like we got back on track, we felt like ourselves again when we were playing," she said.
"Welcomed back some players from injury which gives everyone a boost because, a part from the fact that you've got some exceptional players back on the field, you do worry about your mates when they're injured and it's really nice when they come back.
"[As] a new team in the WSL we're building squad depth as we go and I think we've got a lot more depth this year than last year but you're still missing some influential players and it's a pressure filled time of the season.
"It just feels good to be back on track."
On the back of United's recent form and South Hobart's winning touch, league on-lookers have been busy forecasting the run home to the title.
With two wins required to claim the title, Hill said the side was motivated to finish off their campaign.
"Kingborough are a really good club across their men's and women's [sides] and it's an enjoyable game to play so we're focused on one week at a time," she said.
"We just want to focus on a game at a time and we're always going out with the intent to fight for a win so it really has come down to being that simple, we've just got to win the games.
"Fingers crossed we can get across the line this weekend and still be in with a shot next weekend."
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
