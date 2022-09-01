Professionalism, a culture change and a recruiting spree are set to be the priorities of Launceston City's new era after announcing two key appointments.
Daniel Syson has been appointed as the new head coach of the Prospect Park outfit as City plot their pathway to success in the NPL Tasmania from 2023 onwards.
The 2018 Peter Savill Medallist - who wore the captain's armband for City in 2018 - has joined from the Devonport Strikers, where he was playing coach of their Northern Championship side.
"I've come to Launceston City to not only change the environment and level of professionalism, but to get the club competing," Syson said.
"We will be active in terms of recruitment and we will be selective in the players we bring to the club, in terms of quality and personality, ensuring we add to what is already an exciting young side so that the goals that the club and myself and our coaching staff have set are mutually achieved."
Syson will be joined in the dug-out by Nathan Pitchford who will serve as assistant coach while also serving as City's goal-keeping coach and strength and conditioning coach.
Pitchford was widely regarded as one of Tasmania's best goalkeepers and a perennial Golden Glove winner before his retirement and is a sharp thinker and has a PhD in Exercise Science.
"To have Nathan alongside me who I've already shared success with and who shares the same drive for success will enable us to push the team and each other to be as competitive as the top sides in the NPL," Syson said.
City's faithful will be hoping that Syson and Pitchford can replicate the Devonport Strikers' winning way at Prospect Park. The North-West side claimed the NPL Tasmania title recently as well as the Lakoseljac Cup earlier in the season.
Syson will have plenty of experience to draw upon and pointed to Savill and Rick Coghlan as his coaching inspirations.
"We all share the same vision and together we want to continue to build on the progress made over the last couple of seasons," City president Danny Linger said.
"The professionalism and experience they will both bring will support us to continue to build the desired high standards and drive the progression of our football club."
City's NPL season continues this weekend as they host Kingborough at Prospect Park on September 3 with the match starting at 4.30pm.
Syson and Pitchford both featured for the Devonport Strikers during an era where the North-West Coast club became synonymous in Tasmanian soccer.
Syson started his soccer journey with the Strikers in 2015 after the Lancaster-born midfielder moved to the Apple Isle.
It created a new home for the Englishman which he has thoroughly enjoyed. In that time, Syson has been part of four league titles, four Lakoseljic Cup wins and appearances in the Australia Cup.
"I would like to thank the board of Devonport Strikers, Rod Andrews, Drew Smith, and Chris McKenna for all providing me with opportunities over the last eight seasons that a player from overseas could only dream of," Syson said.
"The success and memories are what makes our sport special, and I feel so honored to have been a part of such a successful decade for the club.
"I would also like to thank my teammates that shared that journey with me and the Devonport community for the support."
Syson's time at the Strikers allowed him to learn of Savill and Coghlan, who became important in his coaching journey.
"The experience of having coaches on the journey of success like Peter Savill to the likes of Rick Coghlan, who showed me an abundance of tactical knowledge and analytical data to support sessions, and how to get the best from his players tactically and personally," Syson said.
"This experience will pay dividends in my coaching career and shape me as a coach.
Pitchford has enjoyed similair success as his former Strikers' teammate with three league titles and two Lakoseljic Cup wins from a career which took him Metro Claremont, Hobart Zebras, New Town Eagles before landing at the Strikers in 2018.
Away from football, Pitchford has spent time with the Western Bulldogs in their AFL and VFL programs as a strength coach in their sports science department.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
