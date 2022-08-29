Meg Connolly is on fire and Northern Championship Women's defences are terrified.
It's a chant usually reserved to former Wigan Athletic striker Will Grigg, but would be equally apt for the in-form Riverside Olympic attacker given her efforts this season.
After winning last season's golden boot in the Northern Championship Women's league with 41 goals and sharing it with Moana Chamberlin in 2019, the 19-year-old has underlined her status as the league's top scorer - with 37 goals in the current campaign.
In context, Connolly's phenomenal haul would outscore Burnley, Watford and Norwich City from last season's English Premier League sides.
Connolly dazzled on-lookers when Riverside recently played Launceston United. She bagged the opening eight goals of the game before Amelia Wing rounded out the 9-1 win for Riverside.
The Riverside attacker is modest about her goal-scoring feats.
"I know I've bagged a few myself, but it wouldn't be without Lucy [Johns], Millie Wing, Chelsea [Wing] and all those girls," she said.
"[They] feed the balls through and do all the hard-work as well. It's not always me finishing them, it comes from the team."
After starting her soccer journey as a midfielder, then a central defender before graduating into the final third, Connolly's choice to forgo hockey seems to be vindicated with her productive seasons for Riverside.
It was a decision largely based around friendships and club culture rather than Connolly's on-field performances.
Connolly's love of the club was recently reiterated, with the star striker re-signing for next season at Riverside alongside good friend and Olympic captain Chelsea Wing.
"[Chelsea] started playing two seasons after me and we've grown up together, playing together and I guess we kept each other there," Connolly said.
"It's basically the culture of the club. I love playing with the girls that are in our team and that makes it a lot easier to come out and play and train every week.
"It's just a good environment to be in with everyone there."
Blessed with natural pace which often exploits opposition defences, Connolly has proved a major threat all season.
Rather than being goal hungry, Connolly is equally happy whether herself or her teammates are finding the back of the net in Lucy Johns' side.
"It's also good to see the other girls [score]. We have a few girls in their first season and one scored the other week," she said.
"It's awesome to see those sort of people score rather than just the same people score every week."
There seems to be a lot of buy-in for Riverside's women's side with Connolly and Wing's signatures following on from Johns being re-appointed as coach for next season.
With Women's Super League potentially in Riverside's future, Connolly is open to seeing the Roos try compete at that level. She would love another title.
"I know there's been talks of Riverside possibly being in the Women's Super League in the next few years so that'd be good to build up to," she said.
"I haven't really played anywhere else and don't really intend on it, but it'd be good to get it at our club and play at that level. It would be a good challenge.
"It'd be nice in the next couple of years to maybe get another flag. I think in my first year when we won it, it was the first time in 40-odd years so that was a good achievement.
"I am hoping in the next couple of years we could build up to that again and then push for Super League, which would be a great achievement for our club."
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
