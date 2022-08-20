Meg Connolly is on fire and would have all defences terrified after bagging eight goals as Riverside Olympic's women's side accounted for Launceston United 9-1. Amelia Wing was the only other scorer for Olympic but it mattered little due to Connolly's excellent form with double-digit goals over her last two games. In the men's equivelant fixture, Launceston United and Riverside Olympic could not be separated at the final whistle with a 1-1 scoreline.