Riverside Olympic sent Windsor Park into euphoria as they finally secured their first win of the season. Riverside sent Olympia packing with a 3-2 victory that went down to the wire with the home side only securing a winner four minutes away from the regulation 90 minutes as the team and fans celebrated feverishly on the touchline.
It builds on an impressive uptick in form from Olympic, who almost claimed the Launceston derby and held South Hobart in recent weeks.
However, it was two vastly different emotions sparked for fans of Launceston's two NPL Tasmania sides on Saturday.
The Devonport Strikers hosted Launceston City at Valley Road as the visitors looked to spoil the North-West party at take home the first Buckby Motors Cup.
The home side put those ambitions to bed early with goals either side of the main break to Robert Fernandez-Garrido and Brody Denehey to capture another win in a dominant league season for the Strikers.
There was more joy as the result ensured the Strikers would claim the league title for the fifth time in seven years. With five titles won under four different managers, the Strikers' record of 112 wins, 11 draws and 17 losses plus four Lakoseljia Cups since 2016 stacks up with some of the best-ever.
It was a delightful day at Valley Road for the Devonport Strikers as they spoiled Launceston's silverware party.
With two cups up for grabs across the day between the Northern rivals in the Women's Super League and NPL Tasmania, Devonport ensured the Strikers' fan-base would enjoy double trouble on a day they dubbed 'Super Saturday'.
The Women's Super League was the first encounter at Devonport's fortress as the ladder leaders in Launceston United travelled to the North-West. While United held a comfortable position entering the weekend's action, the Strikers had won their past five games and were unbeaten in their past 10 fixtures.
That looked likely to stretch to six games when Renske Rombouts found the back of the net to have the home side in front at the break.
Jazmin White - who is tracking a third golden boot award in the WSL - continued her goal-scoring exploits by burying a penalty and another tidy finish past Sydney Carnie to complete the 3-0 scoreline.
"A disappointment today, conceding so early was a blow as we had to chase the game immediately," Launceston United co-coach Frank Compton said.
"Devonport were too good for us today and fully deserved the points.
"Pleased with the second-half fight shown but we know we need to be better in all departments against Taroona."
The Northern Rangers soared in the men's Northern Championship as they banked an impressive win at Montello against Burnie United.
It was a case of the usual suspects for Rangers with Jonny Burk, Wes Chugg and Luke Eyles all finding the back of the net in the 3-0 win. A Moana Chamberlin strike could not spare Rangers' women's side from defeat as they went down to Burnie United 2-1.
Meg Connolly is on fire and would have all defences terrified after bagging eight goals as Riverside Olympic's women's side accounted for Launceston United 9-1. Amelia Wing was the only other scorer for Olympic but it mattered little due to Connolly's excellent form with double-digit goals over her last two games. In the men's equivelant fixture, Launceston United and Riverside Olympic could not be separated at the final whistle with a 1-1 scoreline.
Elsewhere, Launceston City lost 6-2 to Devonport in the men's Northern Championship but Abdul Abdelrasoul was highlighted by coach Justin Dyer for an impressive performance. City's women's side were more successful in their 3-1 victory over Devonport.
A brace from Darcie Reilly and a tidy finish from Annique Ellis ensured that City cancelled out the Strikers' lone goal.
"It was a game of two halves, first-half Devonport had all the play but second half City started to play some great football," Launceston City women's coach Richard Reilly said.
"It was a great team win away from home."
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
