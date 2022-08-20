The Examiner
Riverside Olympic enjoy first win of NPL Tasmania 2022 season

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
August 20 2022 - 10:30pm
TRIUMPHANT: Will Prince and Riverside Olympic tasted success for the first time this season as they beat Olympia at Windsor Park. Pictures: Paul Scambler

Riverside Olympic sent Windsor Park into euphoria as they finally secured their first win of the season. Riverside sent Olympia packing with a 3-2 victory that went down to the wire with the home side only securing a winner four minutes away from the regulation 90 minutes as the team and fans celebrated feverishly on the touchline.

