The scars of the past will not haunt Riverside Olympic as they look to continue their on-field improvement in the south of the state.
On the back of their first win in the NPL Tasmania season, star defender and technical director Jean-Philippe Rutabayiro believed the best was yet to come from a youthful Roos side.
Advertisement
It is a largely youth-led approach at Windsor Park. Campbell Young featured in the Olympia win while rising stars William Prince and Toby Simeoni both scored - alongside Kosuke Mizuno - to seal the result.
They will aim for their second consecutive win against Clarence at Wentworth Park on Saturday. The Zebras have endured contrasting fortunes against the Roos with a 1-1 draw in round five followed by an 11-2 win in round 12.
The heavy defeat - inflicted at Windsor Park - proved to be a turning point in Riverside's season.
"It's a wonderful opportunity for us to prove to ourselves that we have grown since that game," Rutabayiro said.
"[It] was kind of a turning point because it was a good moment in the season to ask ourselves a good question and face the answers as well and we needed to fix a couple of things on and off the pitch."
READ MORE: Riverside secure first win of the season
Riverside venture to Wentworth Park as the form side of the pair with five points (one win, two draws) in their last five games compared to Clarence's three points (one win, four losses).
Rutabayiro - who got called up with the Rwandan national team for the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Kenya last year - believed a change in mentality has been behind Riverside's uptick in form.
"It really has been the constant theme to believe in each other, to keep fighting and for us it has been about embracing the journey," he said.
"Knowing that in adversity, there's a lot of growth and we started to shift and focus on that. That is when the positive results came.
"We're going to try and keep on that positive path and hopefully get some great results to finish the season."
Despite a resounding success last time they faced Riverside, Clarence are not taking the NPL Tasmania's last-placed side lightly.
After one win in their past five matches, Clarence coach Alex Tatnell is looking for his side to improve from "honourable losses".
"We're not going to take Riverside lightly at all, we know that they've had their form change for the better," he said.
"This is certainly one that we want to pencil in as something we desperately need a result from and we're going to try our hardest ... to get there."
Similair to their opposition this weekend, Clarence have turned to their youth at senior level to show their wares.
Advertisement
The Zebras have entrusted Aidan Featherstone with the goal-keeping duties in recent fixtures with the young shot-stopper impressing.
"He will have the rest of the season and he's only 17-years-old, he's just a classic example of what we're trying to do and trying to set ourselves up for in the next season and the season to come after that," Tatnell said.
"We've brought a few younger guys into our squad and we really want to give them an opportunity to show their worth in these last few games in the season."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.