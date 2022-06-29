Having already taken in North America, East Africa and Western Europe, Jean-Philippe Rutabayiro decided his soccer career needed to head south.
Born and raised in Canada, the cultured centre-back played internationally for his parents' homeland of Rwanda and cut his teeth in the talented lower leagues of Spain before joining Riverside Olympic in NPL Tasmania.
Rugged up in a scarf and the obligatory puffer jacket, the 27-year-old, known to all as "JP", said he has enjoyed acclimatising to life in Launceston.
"I'm used to the cold!" he said. "Quebec City is a beautiful part of Canada but during the winter it can get pretty cold.
"I'm very grateful for the opportunity to come to this great club. They've been so welcoming and so far it has been a positive experience. Lots of growth, especially with the adversity we're facing right now."
Arriving at the start of the season, Rutabayiro's debut was delayed by injury but he has since become a key mentor to a young team struggling to find its feet in the statewide league.
"Collectively we still have a lot to learn because we are a young group of guys and my role in this team is to be a guide for them to be a positive leader.
"I love it here. People are so kind. For me to be able to express myself well on the pitch, I have to feel good outside of it and that's a balance I always try to find.
"It was easy for me to settle and after a slow start I've gotten myself back to a level I feel good at and I hope I can help the team get better.
"The type of football over here is very different, a bit more direct. We play teams like Devonport and South Hobart and they give us some very good challenges."
Rutabayiro played youth soccer in Canada and the US, taking part in the under-23 North American summer championship before being selected in under-17 and under-18 Rwandan national teams in 2012.
"I went to Spain for a couple of years and got called up with the senior national team for the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Kenya last November. It was a great experience because it was a great level and against some very good players who play in Europe. To feel the enthusiasm of a World Cup qualifier in the country of my parents was very special for me. It was a long-term objective that I'd had and to be able to experience that level gave me lots of motivation in my career."
Having joined Rwandan first division club Police FC in 2014, Rutabayiro was recruited by a sixth-tier Spanish club, soon progressing to the country's fourth tier. He had spells with several clubs, including Almuécar City and Lenense, before opting to head to Windsor Park.
"I always find it extremely positive to meet new people, try new environments, get new coaches and expose myself to a different type of football," he said.
"That has allowed me to grow as a player but first and foremost as a person as well."
On Saturday Rob Murray's men host a Clarence side who provided Olympic's solitary point of the season from a 1-1 draw in round five.
Meanwhile, having pushed leaders Devonport all the way last week, Launceston City will be looking to repeat the feat against second-placed Glenorchy.
