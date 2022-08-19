The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Near miss between car and truck at Penna

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated August 19 2022 - 4:20am, first published 3:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penna crash

Tasmania Police are urging motorists to pay attention and be safe on the roads following a crash at Penna in the state's South on Friday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.