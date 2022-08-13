This Tradies National Health Awareness Month, Optometrists and Audiology professionals are joining forces to remind local Launceston labourers, tradespeople, and home DIY'ers alike to be vigilant of looking after their eyes and ears to avoid long term preventative, and in some cases irreversible, damage to their eyesight and hearing.
This comes after new research commissioned by Specsavers Australia has revealed that around half of tradies surveyed are continuously putting their hearing and eye health at risk by not wearing protective equipment while at work.
There are 8,540 technicians, tradespeople, labourers, and machinery operators in Launceston, with around half of which are not taking the preventative measures to look after their eyes and ears.
The results found that nationally, over half (56%) of tradies surveyed admit to not wearing hearing protection in loud working environments or around loud machinery, with 34% forgetting to wear hearing protection and 9% believing loud noises won't have an impact on their hearing.
Local Launceston Specsavers Audiology Professional Kirsty Avery says she can't stress enough how important it is to look after your hearing and eyesight.
"Once you lose it, there is no getting it back. However, there are preventative measures you can take and it's even more important for our tradies to be taking these precautions as their working environments make them more vulnerable to experiencing damage to their hearing and sight," she said.
"Taking small precautions like putting on a pair of glasses to protect your eyes from UV rays, or goggles to protect your eyes from dust or even earmuffs when working on loud machinery to prevent damage to your ears.
"Health professionals across the country are encouraging all tradies to be aware of the potential risks and put on a pair of earmuffs and goggles when at work."
Ms Avery recommends that tradies take the following preventive measures:
1. Wear hearing protection
2. Reduce the number of different noises at any one time
3. Test the noise of your working environment:
4. Wear goggles
5. Wear full coverage sunglasses when working outside
6. Get your eyes and ears tested regularly
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
