South Esk swimmer Abbie King is on a path that may well lead to the Commonwealth Games in the future.
Her feats of the past year have earned her a female rising star nomination for The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards.
Abbie had a big day out at her first Australian age championships earlier this year which was noted in the The Examiner in April.
She smashed a 22-year-old Tasmanian record three times in one day in the 50-metre freestyle for 13-year-old girls.
The records tumbled first in the individual heats, then in the final and later in the relay, with her best effort 27.43 seconds.
The previous record was set by Henrietta Morris in 2000.
Overall, Abbie competed in five individual events and two state relay teams at that meet.
She made three finals in individual events with a highest placing of sixth in the 100m freestyle.
She also performed well at this year's state championship events.
The teenager won three gold and one silver medal at the Age Sprint Championships in January.
Fast forward to March and she won seven gold and one bronze at the long course championships in Hobart.
She claimed gold in the 400m individual medley (IM), 200m backstroke, 100m butterfly, 200m freestyle, 200 IM, 100m backstroke and 100m freestyle.
She also won bronze in 100m breaststroke.
Abbie's outstanding achievements have been recognised with selection in the Swimming Tasmania Emerging Flippers Development Squad and the state team for the Australian Schools Swimming Championships in Brisbane this month.
South Esk head coach Ketrina Clarke described Abbie as dedicated, determined and a very modest high-achiever.
"Abbie is strong in all strokes and distances and is most definitely a rising star in the sport of swimming," she said.
The promising youngster has been with the club for about five years.
Junior sport nominations are starting to pick up with the closing date coming up in October.
It's a great time to reflect on achievements throughout winter.
Nominees so far this year are mountain biker Lacey Adams, Deloraine footballer Ava Philpott, Launceston Aquatic Club's Steve Hanson, Mowbray Cricket Club's Jensen Smith, tenpin bowler Logan Ruffin and Newstead Athletics' Trinity Inall-Bejah.
South Esk coach John Pugh has been nominated for the Ricky Ponting Service to Sport Shield which recognises volunteers.
