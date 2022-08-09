The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

South Esk swimmer Abbie King nominated for female rising star

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
August 9 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SMASHING IT: South Esk's Abbie King broke the Tasmanian girls' 13-year-old 50-metre freestyle record three times in one day earlier this year. Picture: Supplied

South Esk swimmer Abbie King is on a path that may well lead to the Commonwealth Games in the future.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.