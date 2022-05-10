Mowbray Cricket Club's Jensen Smith had senior batsmen in a spin last summer and has been nominated for the male rising star category of The Examiner's Junior Sport Awards.
The 14-year-old burst onto the scene in the senior ranks with 5-29 from seven overs in his Cricket North fourth grade debut. The Eagles got the job done against South Launceston Iron.
Smith's senior run came earlier than expected as there were a lack of numbers for Mowbray's under-16 side.
He consistently claimed scalps across the season until another big haul came in round 14.
The off-spinner put in a match-winning performance when he collected 6-23 against Launceston from eight overs.
He also played two games of third grade and registered 1-3 and 2-18 during those outings.
The teenager finished with 34 wickets from 16 matches at an economy rate of 3.83 and average of 11.62.
With bat in hand, he made 82 runs for the summer with a highest knock of 23 in the fourths. He also pouched four catches.
Smith was part of Mowbray's fourth grade premiership team which defeated South Launceston Iron.
The Eagles, who had come from third on the ladder after the home-and-away rounds, kept their opponent to 7-134 before notching 4-139.
The youngster bowled tight and went for just 27 runs from his seven overs.
It came after his 2-28 performance in a semi-final triumph against South Launceston Gold.
Doors opened up for the youngster as he enjoyed his outrageous season.
He was selected to represent the Northern Tasmania Cricket Association under-14 team and was recently invited to try-out for the Hobart Hurricanes' Youth Academy for 2022-23.
Representing NTCA, he took 1-24 from four overs in a win against Cricket North-West and then 2-2 from four overs in a second over the CNW representative side.
Smith also plays school cricket, club basketball and golf.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
