A "super consistent" season with the Tasmania Devils has seen Devonport teenager Lachie Cowan gain selection for this year's AFL Draft Combine in October.
Cowan, the captain of the Devils side, was one of 67 of the country's best young footballers named to take part in the mid-year combine.
It was an achievement AFL Tasmania's North-West Talent Manager Jamie Hayward labelled as "a fantastic reward for an impressive year".
"It's another step in the process towards the draft at the end of the year," Hayward said.
"He has a genuine desire to play at the highest level and he has done everything in his power to be the best footballer he can be.
"His ability to perform on a consistent basis has gone to another level this year."
With all AFL clubs providing a list of their preferred players for the combine, successful selection required nominations from at least three separate clubs.
Hayward said this recognition from clubs served as a "glowing reflection for Lachie in terms of the season he's been able to put together so far".
"As a member of the Devils, Allies, North Launceston TSL and Academy sides, he's certainly shown some solid form across all of these," he said.
"The attributes of Lachie as a player week in week out have put him in this position to be noticed."
For Hayward, Cowan's off-field development had been just as significant as his impressive on-field ability throughout the year.
"He's grown as an individual after being named as captain of the Devils at the start of the year," he said.
"I'm really impressed with how he's taken on this leadership role within the group.
"It's probably something that hasn't come naturally to him but it's been really valuable for him."
With the 17-year-old set to partake in the three-day combine in Melbourne from October 7 to 9, Hayward expected him to leave a "fantastic impression".
"Anyone who speaks with Lachie can immediately determine he is a ripper of a kid. He does everything right in respect to where he wants to take his footy and has a great professionalism."
Sports Journalist at The Advocate newspaper covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Email: laura.smith@theadvocate.com.au
