Hawthorn young gun Finn Maginness has had a front-row seat to the game's best in recent weeks.
Taking on a run-with role after experimenting with it in the VFL last year, the 21-year-old has played 13 top-flight matches this season.
He'll add to the tally as Hawthorn take on the Gold Coast at UTAS Stadium on Saturday, with the Suns boasting names like Touk Miller, Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson.
"It's a pretty lucky position where I get to run around and watch all the best players in the AFL and how they play, really closely," Maginness said.
"If I can take a few things from their game and implement it into mine, I'll be a better player for when I'm not doing these roles.
"Not necessarily every week but where I can, I just try and write down a few things after these games - what I can improve on, what they did differently that I may not realise just watching them on TV.
"It's really beneficial for me and my individual growth as well."
Sitting 13th on the ladder, the match will be a good chance for the Hawks to get back on the winners' list against the 11th-placed Suns after a tight loss to St Kilda last week.
Trailing by as much as 44 points in the third term, the Hawks only lost by 12 - kicking five goals to one in the last quarter.
Hawthorn have traditionally had strong first-quarter performances this season, having won 11, including five in a row earlier this season.
"We want to take that momentum into training this week and into the first quarter on Saturday," he said.
"We want to start fast, not leave it all to do in the last quarter and I'm sure that will be a focus of the team - getting back to our fast starts that we are normally pretty good at."
Maginness made his debut in 2020 and became the second third-generation Hawthorn player after the Kennedys - John Snr, John Jr and Josh - following in the footsteps of his grandfather Norm and father Scott.
The Hawks will also celebrate another milestone on Saturday, with captain Ben McEvoy celebrating his 250th game.
"Big Boy is a great leader, it's been inspiring to see what he's come back from," Maginness said.
"All the hard work he's put in and the hard work he puts into developing the players around him at the club, he's so selfless with the way that he dedicates his time to helping young players.
"For him to get a bit of individual recognition this weekend, it will be good because it's not the sort of stuff he usually enjoys."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
