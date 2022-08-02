The Examiner
Eddie Ockenden, Josh Beltz help keep Kookaburras' perfect start to Commonwealth Games

Updated August 2 2022 - 1:39am, first published 1:30am
Tasmanians Eddie Ockenden and Josh Beltz. Picture: TIS

Tasmanians Eddie Ockenden and Josh Beltz helped catapult the Kookaburras to the top of their Commonwealth Games pool with a 7-2 defeat of New Zealand in Birmingham.

