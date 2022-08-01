Josh Duffy managed to survive a harrowing crash which captured the attention of the globe in the men's scratch race.
The 22-year-old Launceston-born rider was part of the heat which saw England's Matt Walls crash out into the crowd while other riders were scattered across the velodrome.
Walls was trying to avoid a helpless Duffy and New Zealand's George Jackson who had slid up the velodrome after a series of riders collided.
The cycling session was ended early as three riders were sent to hospital and two spectators needed medical attention.
Walls was discharged from hospital with stitches in his forehead but no major injuries. Matt Bostock and Canada's Derek Gee were also sent to hospital.
Duffy managed to finished sixth in his heat upon resumption but did not finish the final.
Georgia Baker delivered a stunning performance on a golden outing for Northern Tasmanian athletes in Birmingham.
Describing it as a "bit of a blur", the 27-year-old Perth cyclist won gold in the women's points race at the Lee Valley Velodrome.
Baker claimed points in seven of the ten sprints of the event, winning five of them including the last four consecutively.
It ensured the Tasmanian would finish the event with 55 points which was 19 points greater than Wales' Eluned King who finished in second (36 points).
Baker's leading role in the gold medal triumph comes after she came 21st in the same event at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
Thrust into centre-stage in front of a packed Lee Valley Velodrome, supported by teammates Maeve Plouffe and Chloe Moran, the 27-year-old shined.
"I felt control in the race, it was a bit of a blur, I wanted to execute it for Australia. We had a good race, we were calm, we didn't feel out of control," she said.
"This gold is just as much Maeve and Chloe's gold medal as mine, we worked as a team.
"It means so much to come away with the gold. In 2018, my role was more to help Alex Manly and this year was my time and it was great to do it justice."
Ariarne Titmus continued applying her golden touch to the Sandwell Aquatics Centre to ensure another Australian gold medal.
The 21-year-old Launceston-born swimmer partnered with Madison Wilson, Kiah Melverton and Mollie O'Callaghan in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay.
Australia had showcased its dominance in the 200m final earlier in the games, where Titmus landed on top spot of the podium in a green and gold clean sweep.
Their mastery of the format was on display again in the relay final with The Australians comfortably ahead of the rest of the field as Titmus launched for the anchor leg.
In the past 18 months, Titmus has enjoyed a golden time in the pool at Olympic and Commonwealth Games level but the relay was a crowning achievement.
The former St Patricks College student went to a new level as Australia finished with a relay time of 7:39.29 to set a new world-record. The feat is impressive given Titmus was 1.44 seconds behind the world record time when she entered the pool.
Jake Birtwhistle ensured he would leave the Commonwealth Games with a medal after Australia scored bronze in the mixed triathlon.
After running the anchor leg in the inaugural event at the Gold Coast, Birtwhistle took the lead spot for the Australians.
"We changed it up a bit," he said. "It's my first time leading, normally I'd be the anchor leg, I felt like we took a bit of a risk with that but I think it paid off.
"Me and Matt are pretty even and we were looking at it that later on in the race we could utilise his swim more than probably my run and I think that's kind of how it panned out. That's what we went for and I guess it paid off and we're happy with that.
The 27-year-old was sixth after the swim and seventh after the bike ride but a strong run saw him hand over with Australian in third.
His teammates did the rest to ensure Birtwhistle now has a complete set of Commonwealth Games medals.
"I've got the full set of colours now," he said. "It's awesome and I couldn't be more proud of the team," he said.
"We were joking about it earlier in the week. We said if we're all together on Friday we need to finish first, second and third and I said 'I'll settle for the bronze because I've already got a gold and silver'. I've got the full set now thanks to the team and I'm really happy with that, it's a good bit of fun."
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
