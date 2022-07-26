Tasmanian Jake Birtwhistle says there are few better places for a triathlete to compete than the UK.
With the success of multiple Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee, his multiple world champion brother Jonny and latest golden boy Alex Yee, who won individual silver and team gold at the Tokyo Olympics, the sport is firmly entrenched in the nation.
Advertisement
Having competed there regularly, and claimed one of his World Triathlon Series victories in Leeds in 2019, Birtwhistle can't wait for his second Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
"Triathlon is massive in the UK," said the Launceston-born 27-year-old former under-23 world champion.
"They are really successful in the sport and have been for a long time. The level of support they get in the UK is so cool to see."
Reflecting on his 21st-place World Triathlon Championship Series finish in the Brownlees' home city last month, Birtwhistle added: "In Leeds everyone knows the Brownlees, they are among the best-known sporting heroes of the country.
"The rivalry between the Brits and the Aussies is still there but we do still get cheered along and it's really cool to be racing in such places and I expect Birmingham to be a step above that."
After a silver medal in the Oceania Triathlon Cup on the Gold Coast in April, Birtwhistle has also contested WTCS races in Yokohama, Montreal and Hamburg before turning his focus to the Commonwealth Games where he has set a high bar.
On debut on the Gold Coast in 2018, the 11-time Australian junior athletics champion won an individual silver before anchoring Australia to mixed teams relay gold.
After a disappointing maiden Olympic campaign in Tokyo (16th in the individual event and ninth in the mixed relay), Birtwhistle hopes to get back on track in Birmingham where he is set to compete on Friday, July 29 (individual), and Sunday, July 31 (mixed team relay).
"Four years have gone pretty quickly but so much has happened," he said.
"It's the same sprint format as we did on the Gold Coast but the mixed relay has a change in order so I won't be the anchor leg anymore. It's a bit of a change but exciting to see how that affects the races.
"I think the way the (individual) race will pan out will probably suit me. The major favourites have a similar racing style to me so I don't feel the strongest swimmers will get away.
"A couple of guys at my swim level should be able to bring us back on the bike and hopefully finish off with a good run."
Now a regular feature in national teams, Birtwhistle was delighted to see fellow Tasmanians Erica Burleigh and Hayden Armstrong also on the team as a vision impaired para-triathlete and guide respectively.
"It's great to have three Tasmanians on the team. It's really cool and good to see the sport is doing so well in the state and I hope that can continue."
Advertisement
Tasmanians in action on Friday, July 29 (English times):
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.