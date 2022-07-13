Tasmania has lost another international men's cricket match following South Africa's withdrawal from a series set down for January.
Cricket Australia confirmed the news on Wednesday which meant the cancellation of a One Day International scheduled in Hobart on January 12.
It came five months after another cancelled ODI against New Zealand and nine after a historic first Test match against Afghanistan was axed in response to the Taliban assuming power in the country.
Cricket Tasmania was handed its first taste of Ashes cricket in that time - when Western Australia's strict COVID restrictions prompted the moving of the fifth Test from Perth - but expressed frustration at the loss of another ODI.
Chief executive Dominic Baker said: "It's disappointing to have another men's international game removed from the schedule in Tasmania, it highlights the lack of international content that the state receives.
"However, we are working closely with Cricket Australia on our international fixtures calendar to see what opportunities can be pursued for our Tasmanian cricket fans in order to make up for this loss."
Fans were quick to react on Cricket Tasmania's Facebook page saying Australia's international schedule continued to prioritise Canberra over Hobart and questioning whether members would receive any compensation for the loss.
However, Baker welcomed a women's T20 international match between Australia and Pakistan which has been relocated to Bellerive Oval on January 26, 2023 and will be the state's first taste of women's international cricket in six years.
"We're looking forward to having such a high calibre of female players joining us here in Hobart, giving our fans the opportunity to experience and enjoy some international cricket this summer," Baker said.
Bellerive Oval is set to host nine games in the Twenty20 World Cup in October and November, but none scheduled to involve Australia.
Launceston is set to host the start and finish of the Hurricanes' BBL season.
Cricket Australia has revealed that the Tasmanian franchise will play their first and last home fixtures in BBL12 at UTAS Stadium against the Perth Scorchers (on Monday, December 19, at 7.15pm) and Brisbane Heat on the final day of the regular season (Wednesday, January 25, at 1.40pm).
The Hurricanes will host their traditional Christmas Eve fixture for the fifth year in a row when they take on the Melbourne Renegades at Bellerive Oval.
They are also playing the Sydney Thunder on New Year's Eve with an early match in Albury.
The southern NSW city will host its first competitive men's BBL match as the competition expands to 17 venues for its 12th edition.
The full BBL12 schedule is set to be released on Thursday.
All eight clubs will host seven home matches, with reigning champions Perth returning to Optus Stadium.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
