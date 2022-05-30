Tasmania is waiting on official confirmation that it will host a One-Day International fixture after Cricket South Africa requested a date change at the 11th hour.
The Apple Isle is scheduled for a solitary ODI against South Africa on January 12, 2023, but the three-match series remains subject to official confirmation.
The uncertainty stems from Cricket South Africa requesting the dates be changed due to the launch of their domestic Twenty20 league, according to reports.
Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley confirmed that the Tasmanian fixture is still yet to be locked in due to South Africa's request.
"Whilst the timing of the ODI series against South Africa is set out in the Future Tours Program, we have had a recent request from Cricket South Africa to reconsider the dates of the three games, but have been unable to find alternative dates as yet," he said.
It is understood Cricket Australia and Cricket Tasmania are working together with the latter wanting more certainty and clarification around the fixture.
Cricket Australia held media events across the country, except Tasmania and Sydney, with Cricket Tasmania waiting until the fixture is confirmed to communicate with members.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic impacting the international schedule over the past two summers, with Perth confirmed for international cricket for the first time since 2019, Cricket Australia are struggling to find new dates.
"After two years of being impacted by the pandemic, the 2022-23 home summer will be an especially busy one for the Australian men's team as we honour our commitments to the ICC's Future Tours Program," Hockley said.
The proposed lone fixture comes less than a year after Tasmania landed a historic Ashes Test due to Western Australia's border situation. The state government also had to provide a significant cash injection to secure the fixture after Cricket Australia put the fifth Test out to tender.
One of the six member states has received less action from the men's and women's international schedule than Townsville (three games), Cairns (three games), Canberra (four games) and Gold Coast (two games).
Brisbane's Allan Border Field (two games) and North Sydney Oval (two games) also received more fixtures than Bellerive Oval as they host parts of the women's ODI series and Twenty20 series in January 2023.
However, the state will host nine ICC Twenty20 World Cup matches when the tournament arrives in Australia from October 16 to November 13.
"Both our teams have the opportunity to defend their T20 World Cup titles, the men's team on home soil and the women's team in South Africa, as our exceptional players inspire the next generation of cricketers in the shortest format of the game," Hockley said.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
