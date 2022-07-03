Even after years of having viewed them, capturing a glimpse of the Aurora Australis, or Southern Lights, always gives hobby photographer Craig Duncan a thrill.
The Port Sorell resident was just one of a number of Tasmanians who braved the frosty evening weather on Saturday to catch a glimpse at the natural wonder.
The Aurora Australis is a phenomenon where bursts of colour appear to dance across the night sky, caused by a gust of charged particles emitted by the sun.
Typically this isn't visible to the naked eye beyond a soft glow or white flickering light, but colours can appear through the long exposure setting on your camera.
"They're very unpredictable. You just never know - it might last all night, it might last five minutes," Mr Duncan said.
"Some people go to incredible lengths, they go up to Cradle Mountain, hike up the back of Dove Lake."
He said, particularly with technology advances in phone technology, the community of people chasing the lights seemed to be growing - recalling one time where there were around 30 cars to be seen at the popular Port Sorell sight with cameras in tow.
"Often for the naked eye it's just a glow in the sky. Most times it's only visible with the camera.
"One of the things about auroras is you need to get away from bright lights. The East Coast was good for that, and the same up here. There are a few spots you can get without too much light pollution."
But his biggest tip? Join the Aurora Australis Tasmania group - which is filled with spotters sharing their advice, photos and best viewing locations.
Journalist at the Advocate Newspaper, Burnie, proudly covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Got a tip?
