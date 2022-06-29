A home that wows

HOUSE OF THE WEEK
This super funky home has been lovingly renovated by one of Launceston's leading designers.
With energy efficiency at the forefront of design, the combination of double glazing, 5Kw solar power plus options of both wood heat and ducted electric heating, your power bills will be a thing of the past.
Comprising of four-bedrooms and three-bathrooms, this solid brick home offers an amazing outlook, excellent entertaining area, secure back yard, cosy wood heater, plus a separate studio apartment downstairs - there really is something for everyone.
The open plan kitchen/living area faces east capturing sweeping views of the mountains and sun-drenched morning light.
This space leads on to an undercover outdoor area which is perfect for use all year round.
The studio apartment is fully self-contained, consisting of a bedroom, sitting area, kitchenette/laundry and bathroom.
This impeccable space opens up the possibilities for the home, and would be ideal as a studio for work or even a granny flat.
Located in the sought-after suburb of Newstead, this property is well positioned, close to schools and shopping precincts.
This is a rare offering, in one of the city's most sought-after areas, so don't delay booking your inspection.
