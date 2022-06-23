Government's anti-protest bill gets a green light on its fourth try

The government's fourth attempt at anti-protest legislation has won the support of a majority of the Legislative Council.
The Liberals first sought to bring in anti-protest legislation in 2014, which was subsequently overturned by the High Court.
The latest iteration involved amendments to the Police Offences Act to include new offences specific to protest action, such as causing an obstruction or a public nuisance.
It has also clarified elements around the offence of trespass, again, specifically to address protest action at workplaces and on parcels or land.
The bill's clause which dealt with the public nuisance offence, and substantial penalties associated with it, caused the greatest concern for Legislative Council members.
The government appeased this concern through amendments which softened provisions around an obstruction of pedestrians or vehicles on a public street and reduced proposed penalties.
Leader of Government Business in the Legislative Council, Leonie Hiscutt, said an obstruction needed to be unreasonable and substantially illegal.
She said another amendement would narrow the scope of a public nusiance or disorderly conduct so as not do unduly impact members of the community who took protest action.
Labor's workplaces spokeswoman Sarah Lovell said the amendments were an improvement of the original clause, but said she would still vote against the clause.
The amendments were supported.
Ms Lovell later attempted to move an amendment to protect workers, family members and volunteers from an aggravated penalty for trespass if it was related to industrial action.
This failed to get support from the government, which argued that it could potentially protect a disgruntled employee for damage to a workplace.
Independents Rob Valentine and Meg Webb were also opposed as they believed the amendment discriminated and privileged certain people over others.
Independent members Mike Gaffney with Mr Valentine and Ms Webb early in the debate said they could not support the bill.
Ms Webb said the bill had the aim to deter the most urgent and extreme frontline protest actions, but there was nothing to say it wouldn't deter softer protest action.
"So this bill, on all expert advice that we've had, is likely to have a chilling effect on that category of protest activity, while at the very same time having absolutely little deterrent effect on the extreme in the protest activity," she said.
"That's a highly concerning because that is basically the polar opposite of what we would understand the intent of this bill to be."
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
