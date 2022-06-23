If not right once or twice than thrice might be the charm for the Cavaliers as they meet cross-town rivals Northern Hawks on Friday.
The reigning premiers have lost their past two meetings to the ladder-leading Hawks in two contrasting manners.
The Hawks launched an epic comeback in the opening derby of the season to snatch a two-point win from the jaws of defeat. The second derby was a more comfortable affair with the Hawks riding a commanding opening term to a 11-point win.
With the pair squaring off for the final time in the roster season, the Cavaliers have their chance to get one over their rivals ahead of finals.
It is a hard task given the Hawks are yet to have their record blemished by any TNL side but the Cavs have taken learnings from their past two encounters.
It all lies in the art of the fast start.
"Last time it was a pretty dismal quarter from us, I think it was an 18-6 quarter and for the rest of the game we were pretty much level and matching it with them," Cavs' Dannie Carstens said.
"That was a really good learning from our last game and I am looking forward to seeing a better start, it's going to be important for both teams and something we're working on."
The Cavs' task will be made slightly easier with the Hawks set to miss Lydia Coote from the fixture. It's a big loss with the mid-courter being key to the Hawks' defensive pressure this season.
With finals only four games away, the Hawks are eager to test themselves in preparation.
"We know that when we come up against Cavs, it's never going to be an easy game, we know that they're going to be really competitive across four quarters," Hawks captain Danni Pickett said.
"For us, it's about getting really good momentum ahead of finals as well and Cavs are great preparation for us heading into these four weeks."
The fixture will be part of the Sexual Assault Support Service round as part of the Hawks' annual round to support a charity.
The club will wear a special designed dress on Friday. The initiative follows on from last year when the Hawks supported the Indigenous Literacy Foundation.
"I think it's brilliant for local netball fans that we have a Friday night match and it's built up a really good crowd in the past which is great," Carstens said.
The 19-and-unders will be the curtain-raiser at 6.30pm with the third-placed Cavaliers and fifth-placed Hawks battling it out.
The opens will play at 8pm in a battle of the TNL's top two sides at the Silverdome.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
