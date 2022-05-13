It was the same result but a slightly different journey for the Northern Hawks as they conquered the Cavaliers 52-41 in the Launceston derby.
The Hawks entered the fixture as the Tasmanian Netball League's ladder leaders and with the winning ledger between the two sides after claiming the earlier cross-town derby in round five.
In the first edition of the derby the Hawks had to come from the clouds and win it at the death, last season's grand finalists enjoyed a far easier route to victory in the sequel.
The Hawks built a comfortable margin at the first break with a 18-6 lead on the back of consistent defensive pressure from Tessa Coote and Monique Dufty,.
It was in the second term that the Hawks really cracked the whip and built their lead into the game-winning margin.
The Cavs found it hard to pick their way through a frenzied press across the court from the Hawks. The ladder leaders forced several turnovers across the mid-court and defensive end as Lynette Childs rolled into the game and had an impact in the defensive circle.
By the main break, the Hawks led by 15-points with the Cavaliers staring down the barrel of their biggest loss of the season.
The third quarter was the quintessential derby battle as both sides refused to given an inch in a physical third term. The Cavaliers regained a foot-hold in the match with some turnovers on the defensive end.
The reigning premiers found easier transitions down the court to Hayley McDougall, who finished with confidence as her side outscored the Hawks for the quarter 11-9.
The Hawks had to weather a Cavaliers' rally in the final term as their transitions found success as they whittled the margin to nine points at one stage.
The Hawks' pairing of Courtney Treloar and Ash Mawer steadied the side with some crucial goals to seal the result.
The result means the Hawks have maintained their unbeaten league record. The Cavaliers claimed the 19-and-under match 58-17.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
