Ricky Ponting hopes the Big Bash's newest addition will help unearth a new generation of Twenty20 talent.
Cricket Australia unveiled the draft for foreign players which will enable the BBL franchises to draft from three tiers to boost their squads.
Overseas players can nominate across gold, silver or bronze tiers while Cricket Australia can elevate the best players to a platinum tier and subsidise their salary.
[There are] new stars are being unearthed every other day- Ricky Ponting
While each club will have a retention pick to keep a player that played with them last season, the Hobart Hurricanes' head of strategy is plotting a path to access the best talent.
"I think there's ways and means that teams can probably maximise it more, with the platinum, gold rankings," he said.
"I think what teams will be trying to do is unearth some platinum-type players at a cheaper price point that's where the teams are going to have the most success.
"When we get our coaching group together we'll sit down and talk about a list of names that we want and try and find that little nugget."
The draft changes how BBL clubs select foreign players after previously being able to negotiate directly with the player and their agent during the signing period.
In the draft, the clubs can make a minimum of two picks and a maximum of three picks across four rounds. The Hurricanes' first pick will fall between pick four and eight in the draft due Hobart's finals appearance last season. The picks will be determined by a weighted lottery like in the NBA draft.
The first round is for platinum players only with round two seeing platinum or gold available and round three for gold or silver players and the final round for silver or bronze tiers.
Ponting will be drawing on his past experiences in the Indian Premier League which features a player auction prior to each season.
It's an area that the 47-year-old has considerable experience in after guiding the Mumbai Indians to the 2015 title before taking over at the Delhi Capitals, and taking them to the playoffs in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
"Quite often you go into these things, like an auction in the IPL with the best intentions and often things don't work out the way you want them to," he said.
"I think that's part of the beauty of it, whether it's a draft or an auction or any sort of drafting you do is trying to work out what you need and trying to lock them in."
While the former Australian captain believes the proof will be in the pudding when it comes to the draft, he is hopeful some new talent will emerge.
He pointed to current Hurricane Tim David who has also starred in the IPL.
"With the amount of Twenty20 cricket that is being played around the world right now, new stars are being unearthed every other day," Ponting said.
"Wind the clock back two years ago, and no one knew who Tim David was and now he's probably one of the leading Twenty20 players in the world.
"That's how quickly it can change."
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
