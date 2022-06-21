COVID cases double days out from widespread mask removal

Tasmania's daily COVID-19 case count went above 1000 for the first time in over a month on Tuesday just days out from the removal of mask mandates in schools and on public transport.
The state has recorded 11 COVID deaths so far in June following on from 25 in May, 19 in April and a total of 72 since borders reopened on December 15. A death is recorded when COVID is considered either the primary or contributing cause of a person's death.
More than half of the deaths have been among people aged 80 and above, and the youngest person was in their 40s. The unvaccinated remain vastly overrepresented in deaths.
The public health emergency declaration is set to end in 10 days, which will see the removal of the last mask and vaccine mandates, although these could continue should departments and businesses deem them necessary under Workplace Health and Safety laws.
Isolation requirements will continue for COVID-positive cases, along with testing for household contacts.
Case rates increased significantly in Central Coast and on King Island in early June, and rose in Circular Head, Meander Valley, Kentish, Dorset and Derwent Valley council areas.
The rise in daily cases in the past week has coincided with a significant influx of mainland visitors for Dark Mofo in the South.
The rise in cases has caused concern for the Tasmanian Greens, who have opposed the removal of public health measures throughout 2021 and 2022.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said the COVID pandemic should not be considered over, and the government should be improving its messaging around mask wearing.
"Every step [the government takes] seems to be about infecting more Tasmanians, removing protections, downplaying the seriousness of this virus," she said.
"At a personal and human level, the Greens would be strongly encouraging Tasmanians to continue to wear masks as one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent infection and passing on what can be a disabling and deadly viruses."
Last week, Public Health director Mark Veitch said the state's health system was prepared for the further reduction in restrictions.
"I think the COVID risk to the community - from a Public Health perspective, and to some extent a healthcare perspective - is going to continue for some months," he said. "But we have capable capabilities that we've built up over the last year or two that we will continue to use."
Dr Veitch described vaccine mandates as "an efficient way" of ensuring staff in vulnerable settings were vaccinated.
Health Department deputy secretary Dale Webster said the department would still require new employees to be vaccinated, meaning anyone who lost their job due to the mandate would still need to comply.
