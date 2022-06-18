The Examiner
TSL: Kingborough Tigers defeat North Launceston with disputed goal after the siren

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
June 18 2022 - 8:30am
GUN: Jordan Lane marks despite North Launceston pressure. Picture: Paul Scambler

Kingborough's Jordan Lane achieved the lifelong dream, kicking a goal after the siren to give the Tigers a 12.10 (82) to 12.8 (80) victory over North Launceston.

