Kingborough's Jordan Lane achieved the lifelong dream, kicking a goal after the siren to give the Tigers a 12.10 (82) to 12.8 (80) victory over North Launceston.
Several Northern Bombers players believed the ball hit the goalpost in the winning major but coach Brad Cox-Goodyer didn't make any excuses after the game.
"It would have been nice to have the review just to make sure but the umpires made their decision and we just have to live with it unfortunately," he said.
"Regardless of that we probably should have done a better job of clearing the ball in that scenario and getting a stoppage and the siren goes and we win the game.
"It's a game of inches unfortunately and they got the win and we move on."
The goal was Lane's fourth as Kingborough's big men had an impact on the game.
Describing it as "a ripping game", Cox-Goodyer was pleased with his side's effort coming off the bye after a lucklustre performance a fortnight ago.
"We brought guys in that we knew we'd get effort out of and they did that," he said.
"I know it's a tough way to lose and they are pretty shattered but they need to hold their heads high against obviously one of the top teams in the competition.
"You look at the age demographic of the two teams, they've got a lot more experience than we do and for the guys to put up that effort is obviously disappointing but they should be super proud of themselves and regardless of the result, they are heading in the right direction."
The match started with a goal-for-goal stand-off, with six straight goals kicked in the first 10 minutes until an Eddie Cole snap hit the post and broke the streak.
Cox-Goodyer's men held a handy three-goal lead at quarter-time but the visitors had a brilliant second term to grab the lea, heading into the main break up by five.
North were able to wrestle back the lead early in the third but second goals to Kieran Lovell and Lane, as well as consecutive Tom Bennett misses kept the Tigers in front at the final break.
The Bombers had chances early in the term but didn't goal until halfway through as Nathan Pearce found one out the back for his third.
Unfortunately for the hosts, the shoe was on the other foot in minutes as Lane added his third as a vocal visiting crowd got around him.
Young gun Will Manshanden kicked his third and it looked like the Bombers may be home but Lane was the villain in their story, shattering their dreams of beating the second-placed side.
"Both teams had patches where they dominated the contest and I think that was the main part of who won the game, who won the contest and stoppages," Cox-Goodyer said.
"We probably got on top early in the game and in that second quarter, they probably started dominating the stoppages a little bit - Kieran Lovell got on top a little bit."
As the Bombers look like sliding down the ladder into fourth, the coach praised two defenders and two young guns on their work.
"I thought Corey Nankervis was absolutely fantastic, he doesn't lose a one-on-one and he probably saved us a few times back there.
"Fletcher Bennett's intercept marking is a great strength, he showed that today and Will Manshanden up forward looked dangerous, he ended up kicking three goals but his ability to get up the ground and get back was really good.
"Isaac Newett moving up to the wing [was impressive], he's only a young kid but he's shown he's going to be a player of the future."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
