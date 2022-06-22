Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
4 Bed | 3 Bath | 4 Car
This is the first time this Heritage Listed property has come to an open market since the extensive and high-quality renovations were completed.
The immaculate interior offers exquisite presentation with a vast list of features, including:
Perhaps the most enticing aspects of this property are its gardens. The charming rear English style cottage garden is well-established so the new owners can enjoy watching all four seasons.
Enjoy a life of peace, tranquillity, and privacy in the heart of Deloraine, a short walk to all local conveniences and an easy commute to Launceston.
Looking for a new home? This handy map of homes that are open for inspection will help your search.
Click on the map below and zoom in on the desired suburb. Simply click on the pin for all the details.
