LAUNCESTON United extended their perfect start to the season with a 10th straight win but there was nothing ideal about their preparation for next week's cup final.
A Dani Gunton hat-trick set up an excellent 4-2 win over South Hobart - United's third of the campaign - but having both coaches dismissed and several key players hobble off will cause plenty of headaches ahead of the Statewide Cup decider on Monday week.
Sadly, an excellent advert for the Women's Super League was dominated by events 20 minutes from time when Frank Compton and Lynden Prince were sent off for dissent.
Already cautioned for offering his opinion of the refereeing, Compton was shown a second yellow for appearing to underline his views. Attempting to explain that the secondary observation was his, Prince was subsequently shown a straight red.
Compton admitted a question mark hangs over whether either will be free to coach the cup final.
"I would expect not if they're going to follow the rules but we'll certainly be making a clear complaint because there was no wrong-doing there," he said.
"I want to apologise to the girls that that has happened because their performance deserves all the recognition. Sadly, refereeing decisions will come to the fore and that's not right because both teams played another cracking match. Hopefully we can straighten that out because it was very clear there was no red card and we hope to get it resolved.
"Really proud of the performance from the girls but very disappointed in the officiating and we'll be making sure the evidence shows there was no need for one red card, let alone two."
Adding injury to insult, Madi Gilpin, Ellie La Monte and Adilat Otto all suffered heavy knocks and came off, the dangerous La Monte finishing the afternoon with ice wrapped around her knee.
"Ellie was hopefully precautionary, she just tweaked her knee a little bit there and wanted to carry on," Compton added. "When you're going so well in two competitions of course you want to push through but we'll assess it. As always a bruising match between the top teams but we'll recover."
Gilpin opened the scoring with a left-foot stunner as La Monte provided both the assist and the exuberant celebration which knocked over the scorer.
Talia White soon levelled but two poacher's efforts from Gunton established a comfortable home lead.
Mia Cane halved the deficit before Gunton completed her hat-trick with a splendid control and long-range finish.
Devonport Strikers thrashed Taroona 8-2 while Clarence put on a clinic in the Eastern Shore derby on Friday night, demolishing Olympia 12-0.
Launceston City coach Lino Sciulli lamented the lapses that saw his team go down 4-0 to a rampant South Hobart.
City were far from outclassed and enjoyed plenty of possession but Ken Morton's men were relentless, clinical and could have won by a few more.
Nick Morton scored a poacher's effort and a splendid solo second with Isky Van Doorne and Gus Higgins completing the scoring.
James Hawes and Gedi Krusa toiled away in the centre as Aaron Campbell and Dan Smith roamed the flanks - the former firing City's best chance high over the top five minutes after the break, moments before two quickfire goals decided the outcome.
Stef Tantari and Jaden Fidra showed glimpses of their undoubted talents, but wily centre-backs Luke Bighin and Loic Feral weren't in the mood for offering up many opportunities.
There's lots to look forward to but the lapses we have in games cost us dearly- Launceston City coach Lino Sciulli
"We were good first half but for 15 minutes in the second half we lost our way a little bit," Sciulli said.
"We lost our shape, we looked at blaming people. The problem is the gap's not that big, it's just that they're 90 minutes of endeavour whereas we just come in and out of the game.
"We know what we want to do but everyone's telling each other what they should be doing instead of worrying about themselves - but we'll work on that."
Sciulli had no doubt it was a fair result.
"Definitely. We let them in as far as marking goes but as for the rest of the game, we weren't too bad.
"There's lots to look forward to but the lapses we have in games cost us dearly.
"They're as good as the other three in the top four. They've got a great club all the way through their teams and on the whole probably as good as anyone.
"I thought Juany (Hampson) did quite well. Aaron Campbell too. Others played well but then lapsed."
Riverside came within seven minutes of their second point of the season before going down 2-1 at Kingborough.
Having claimed their only league goal of the season to date, Mitch Jones added the team's second from the penalty spot after great work by Will Prince.
Familiar Olympic nemesis Noah Mies equalised for the Lions and while Roos' keeper Dan Nash made a crucial penalty save on 62 minutes, he couldn't keep out the game's third spot-kick which decided the outcome late on.
The battle of the top two saw Devonport claim a crucial 2-1 win at Glenorchy.
A Riley Dillon goal was enough to earn Clarence a 1-0 win against Olympia on Friday night.
Launceston City coach Richard Reilly was delighted for young Olivia Smith who marked her first senior women's game with the opener in a 3-1 win over Somerset.
Playing a shortened game under youth advancement rules, the 14-year-old opened the scoring before the more familiar goalscorers Sarah Campbell and Zali Kirkman completed the job.
"It was a great team effort overall," Reilly said. "Somerset may be bottom of the ladder but they are quite difficult to score against."
A double from Abbie Chugg plus goals from Katie Stanton and Drew Chugg saw Northern Rangers to a comfortable 4-0 home win over Devonport.
Launceston United stayed in the game until a last-minute penalty sealed Burnie's 2-0 win but WSL coach Frank Compton was proud of the club's effort.
"Burnie are very solid and dangerous on the break and it was a spirited performance by our girls," he said. "We gave one of the stronger teams in the competition a really good game."
Riverside went down 4-1 at Ulverstone with Amelia Wing claiming their goal.
Launceston United returned to winning ways and solidified second spot in the men's competition as Walter Da Silva and Angelo Amato delivered a 2-0 win over Burnie United.
A Will Rodman cracker from inside his own half was the consolation for Launceston City from a 3-1 home loss to Somerset.
"We had a great start but lost shape for 10 minutes and were three down at half-time," said City coach Justin Dyer. "But the young lads all stood up and Will scored a cracker."
Northern Rangers went down 3-2 to Devonport with Bryley Jordan and Diesel Murfet on the scoresheet.
Ulverstone claimed the Klug cup as Luke's side saw off brother Isaac's Riverside Olympic 5-0.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
