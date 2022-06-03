After an association of over a decade, the Northern Hawks have become a second family to club captain Danni Pickett.
The Hawks' attacker is suiting up for her 150th state league game as the Hawks prepare to celebrate a success-laden career which includes state league premierships (2018 and 2020) as well as national honours (2011 under-19s).
After progressing through the development pathways to Hawks' opens since 2008, the Hawks' captain was reflective of her journey to the games milestone.
"The club has sort of seen me progress through my career since I was 14 so to me, they're part of my family and particularly Ann Pearce, Kellie Tahiri and Kellie Woolnough. A lot of the girls that are playing now have been involved with netball just as long as I have," she said.
"I think our club epitomises family and a really positive and supportive culture and I am really excited to still be a part of the club after this long and grateful for what they've been able to instill in me over the years."
During her time at the Hawks, Pickett has notched a roll-call of honours including state selection at every level from under-15s to under-21s as well as being in the Tasmanian Magpies' title-winning squad from the 2018 Australian Netball League season.
Apart from two years at Adelaide club Contax, the former Launceston Grammar student has been prominent during one of the Launceston club's most successful eras.
Hawks coach Kellie Woolnough has been there through Pickett's journey from young talent to club stalwart.
For all of Pickett's accolades from netball, one moment sums up the Hawks' attacker for the premiership winning coach.
Not one to sit idly by, Pickett picked up a clipboard and lent a hand with coaching and mentoring as the Hawks landed a grand final appearance.
"That probably epitomises what a wonderful person she is that even with the injury, she attended every training, she helped coach, she sat on the bench and supported the team to a grand final," Woolnough said.
"Danni always puts the club first, she is supportive of all her teammates, through the good times and the bad."
The impact has been felt within the Hawks' younger generation with Monique Dufty praising Pickett's leadership since the former crossed over from the Cavs in the off-season.
"I think when you think of the Hawks, one of the first people you think of is Danni Pickett, she is the leader of the club and leader of the team," Dufty said.
"She's a great role model for everyone to look up to and she's someone to that I've looked up to from a young age."
When the Pickett's milestone rolls around this weekend when the Hawks play Arrows on Sunday as part of their southern double-header, Dufty and the squad are aiming to celebrate the milestone in style.
"When the game gets tough, she's the one we look too," Dufty said.
"To get the opportunity to run out with her on the court is a massive honour and hopefully we can do her proud in her 150th game.
A week can be a long time in netball but the Cavaliers are hoping to not miss a beat when they return to the court for a double-header weekend.
The second-placed Cavs will take on Kingston at the Kingborough Sports Centre on Saturday as the Launceston side target their ninth win of the season.
It will then be a short turnaround as the reigning premiers take on Karana in the early fixture on Sunday.
"It's nice to get back on the court after a week off and just cement some things and get the combinations running again," Cavs' Dannie Carstens said.
The Cavs' upcoming opponents will bring fond memories for the Launceston side after they comfortablY accounted for Kingston 55-34 in round seven and Karana 56-24 in round six as part of their last road trip to the South.
The past experiences will be used to inform the weekend's match-play when the Cavs take the court.
"I guess it'll help to have analysed their game plans a little bit more knowing that we've played against them again and hopefully get two wins on the board," Carstens said.
The Northern Hawks are looking to maintain their unbeaten run since the start of the season after breaking through for 10 consecutive wins last week.
The Hawks are set to face Cripps Waratah (Saturday) and Arrows (Sunday) in their double-header weekend. The ladder-leaders are aware no games come easily after being taken down to the wire in their previous game against Cripps before emerging with a one-point win in round seven.
"We're coming up against two quality sides in Cripps and Arrows. Cripps have been our tightest contest so far ... I am sure they won't be any less competitive on [Saturday] night," Hawks' Danni Pickett said.
"Certainly in the past with Arrows we've had a rivalry with them, that doesn't die down so it'll be another challenging game on Sunday."
Both Launceston clubs will have their 19-and-unders squads make the trips to the Kingborough Sports Centre in the same match-ups as their opens.
