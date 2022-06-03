The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Subscriber

TNL: Danni Pickett brings up 150 games at Northern Hawks against Arrows

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
June 3 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MILESTONE: Danni Pickett is set to reach her 150th state league game against Arrows on Sunday. Picture: Scott Gelston

After an association of over a decade, the Northern Hawks have become a second family to club captain Danni Pickett.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.