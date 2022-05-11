The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Amanda Beams heads to Austria for Timbersports World Trophy

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated May 11 2022 - 12:32am, first published 12:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CAP THAT: Amanda Beams, sporting an Exeter IGA baseball cap, competing in March. Picture: Mark Brake, STIHL Timbersports

Tasmanian Amanda Beams is taking her campaign for woodchopping world domination to Austria.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.