Tasmanian Amanda Beams is taking her campaign for woodchopping world domination to Austria.
Fresh from taking first place at the women's championship in Glenelg, Winkleigh's three-time Australian champion and world record holder in the underhand chop will be taking on the world's best woodchopping and sawing athletes at the Timbersports World Trophy in the stunning surrounds of Vienna's famed Rathausplatz on Saturday, May 28.
The pinnacle event of the challenging trophy format is part of a three-day celebration of timbersports in the Austrian capital across the weekend, with the rookie world championship and Austrian Championships bookending the main event featuring the planet's 16 highest-ranking athletes in this competition, who will go head-to-head in a series of knockout match-ups.
Athletes will have to complete four disciplines back-to-back: the stock saw, underhand chop, single buck and standing block chop. The fastest from each match-up will progress to the next round, culminating in a grand final between the last two remaining competitors, where the winner will be crowned the Timbersports World Trophy Champion.
Beams, who has competed in logger sports since the age of 16, will be up against 10 Europeans along with competitors from New Zealand, Canada and the US.
Beams recorded a time of 31.00 seconds to become the underhand chop world record holder. She will be almost guaranteed first place in the discipline, but will need to make sure she is competitive in the sawing events to retain her title.
The rookie world championship features 12 of the best newcomers to the sport under the age of 25 in a three-round competition across five disciplines.
Each competitor will accumulate points based on their placing in each discipline, with the lowest ranked athletes dropping out after each round.
The world trophy was set to be held in Vienna in 2020 but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With last season's edition also not taking place, a European Trophy was held in its place.
