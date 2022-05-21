Slow starts proved no issue for the Cavaliers as they stormed to an emphatic victory over Devon 63-33 in Ulverstone.
A week after a slow start cost them the Launceston derby, the reigning premiers turned the tables with a dominant first term as they outscored the home side 20-9 by the first change.
The Cavs' defensive unit had total control in the opening term with multiple interceptions to disrupt Devon's ball movement going into attack.
The visitors took full advantage as they transitioned down the court with Dana Lester impressing and the returning Shelby Miller delivering some sharp passes into the attacking circle.
The Cavaliers kept applying the pressure across the court with a one-on-one press as Devon struggled to pick their way through into attack.
While the home side only put five points on the board, the Cavaliers showed no woes in the shooting circle as they added 12 of their own to crease the lead to 18 at the main break.
The third term provided plenty of goals for on-lookers as the Cavaliers and Devon enjoyed their highest scoring quarters for the game.
Devon found better connection going forward with the home side utilising the lofted pass into the shooting circle to great effect as they put on 11 goals for the term while the Cavaliers added 19 in a free-flowing term.
The Cavaliers clamped down in the final term as Devon were held to eight goals as the reigning premiers secured their eighth win of the campaign.
The Cavaliers endured a hard-fought defeat in the 19 and unders as Devon added their eighth win of the season 48-39. The home side rallied from a first term deficit with an 18-point second quarter to set up the win.
The Cavaliers have the bye next week across the Tasmanian Netball League.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
