Madison Brazendale made an instant impact in her first match of the year for Launceston on Saturday.
The Lady Blues defeated Hillwood 20.21 (141) to 0.0 (0) at Rocherlea Football Ground and the wing was awarded Launceston's best player by opposing coach Dwayne Beeton.
Launceston mentor Ash Smith praised Brazendale's endurance and leadership in the Aboriginal Round clash.
"She's been a representative player in the Devils and the Allies and it was great to have her back," he said.
"She's also speaking to two or three AFLW clubs and is a chance of being drafted. Her game was very good for her first match back, she fitted in well and runs well on the outside."
Meanwhile, captain Georgia Hill, who celebrated her 100th senior women's footy game, was chaired off by teammates after the round-seven win.
The Lady Blues kicked three goals in the first quarter but then banged on five, four and eight goals in the remaining three. Madison Shaw kicked seven.
"After the first quarter, we tended to link up a bit better and our voice picked up which meant that the girl with the head over the football knew where we were running on the outside," Smith said.
"Our sharing of the ball was brilliant."
Smith said his team was grateful for the opportunity to play in Aboriginal Round.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the Rocherlea Football Club," he said.
"Graeme Gardner, especially for contacting me and keeping me informed. Also Hillwood and Dwayne Beeton for taking a home game away from their own team to move this game up here at Rocherlea to celebrate Indigenous Round.
"A lot of credit should go to those teams. And we're only too happy to oblige and come up here and play in this round because it's a great spectacle. It's easily the biggest crowd my girls have played in front of this season."
Beeton said it was an honour for his team to play in the match. The Sharks wore an Indigenous guernsey for the first time.
"All we've got to work on is just keeping morale high and sticking together and bringing it together," he said.
"The club culture is fantastic considering what we're losing by and what we lost by today.
"Everyone's morale's a bit down because we knew it was a big occasion for Indigenous Round but hopefully we can get a win and get a bit of morale back. It's a tough year but we've just got to keep turning up and putting our best foot forward."
Liv Hudson sustained a dislocated finger but Smith feels she'll be right for next week. Beeton said Amie Foon had a suspected broken jaw and Meg Cornish sustained concussion.
Co-captain Jorja Barron, who played as a utility, was awarded one of the best on ground medals by Launceston coach Smith.
Beeton said the Sharks were looking forward to playing Scottsdale at Bracknell in round eight.
The Scottsdale and Old Scotch battle was much closer with the Thistles winning 3.6 (24) to 3.3 (21) at Scottsdale.
Keely Lester was named best for the Magpies and Jemma Blair shone for Old Scotch.
Tunisha Kikoak booted two crucial goals for the victors.
Meanwhile, Bridgenorth and Old Launcestonians played a nail-biter at Parrot Park.
Scores were locked at half-time and three-quarter time before OLs emerged 8.2 (50) to 6.5 (41) victors.
Jessica Jamieson, Macenzi Lloyd and Amelia Dowling, who nailed three majors, played pivotal roles for the winners.
Emily Mckinnell, who got three goals of her own, Gabby Phillips and Hannah Carr gave their best for the Parrots.
Old Scotch and Bridgenorth meet at the NTCA ground in round eight.
