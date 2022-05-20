The Cavaliers have headed back to the drawing board as they attempt to return to winning ways when they face-off against Devon on Saturday afternoon.
The Cavs have been in touch with former Australian Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander during the week as they picked the mind of the longest-serving Diamonds' coach.
While the Cavs and Alexander have a long-term association, stretching back almost three seasons, the mentor remains at the forefront of netball after guiding the London Pulse to their most successful Super League season.
"If you can find someone who obviously knows there stuff like Lisa has, not only with respect of the netball community but a variety of different codes ... it's been fabulous to work with her," Cavs' Dannie Carstens said.
"It's been really great to nut out a few things and get her voice and opinion as well so it's been a really good platform and learning experience this week."
On the court, the Cavs have been busy working on their starts after a slow first term against Launceston rivals Northern Hawks cost them the match. The Cavs won the second-half on points but trailed at the first break by 12 points which cost them.
"We were really off the mark in our defensive game, it didn't reflect our one-on-one style at all and it took until the second quarter to really get moving on that and really shut down that first phase of defence," Carstens said.
"We sort of went missing in attack a little bit, we weren't punching through that middle channel and we got caught wide a few times.
"It's really about focusing on that and executing the sort of things in our game plan that did work well."
The Cavs will be bolstered in the mid-court for their trip to Ulverstone with captain Shelby Miller likely to return to the side after missing last round.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
