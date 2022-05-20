The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

JAC group outline plans for large retail project on Launceston's York Street

Joshua Peach
By Joshua Peach
May 20 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOTEL NEW LOOK: Developer JAC Group purchased the two sites in 2021 for more than $3 million. Picture: Supplied.

A substantial new development is on the cards for the infamous former Hotel New York site in the Launceston CBD.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Peach

Joshua Peach

Journalist

Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.