Motorcyclist killed in overnight Newstead crash

A motorcyclist has died after a single-rider crash in Newstead overnight.
Tasmanian Police confirmed a 35-year-old man was killed after losing control of his blue Suzuki motorcycle travelling west on Wentworth Street about 7.10pm on Friday.
Advertisement
Police and emergency services had the street closed off for several hours
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police on 131 444.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.