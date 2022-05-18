The government has appointed two new magistrates to the state's courts.
Current Crown prosecutor Katie Edwards will begin work as a Magistrate in the vacant Burnie position beginning on June 27.
Meanwhile, Launceston lawyer Evan Hughes will be appointed to a newly created position working across the Magistrates Courts of Devonport and Launceston from July 11.
Attorney General Elise Archer said the appointments brought the number of permanent magistrates in Tasmania to 17.
"[That] is a record for Tasmania," Ms Archer said.
"Importantly, it will provide an equal number of Magistrates between the south and the North and North-West of the state, allowing the court to deal with cases faster, while addressing any backlog of criminal matters.
"Both Ms Edwards and Mr Hughes have extensive experience and knowledge across a broad spectrum of areas of law that will serve them well in their respective roles, with each having over 20 years' experience in the legal profession within Tasmania.
"I personally congratulate Ms Edwards and Mr Hughes on their appointments, and look forward to their continued contribution to our justice system in the future."
Ms Edwards has been a Crown prosecutor since 2020, but prior to that worked as a lawyer with Tasmania Legal Aid for 18 years.
Mr Hughes has also previously worked for the Crown and Legal Aid, and is currently senior litigant for Launceston-based firm Rae and Partners. He was also president of the Law Society of Tasmania from 2018-2019.
The appointments follow the departure of former Burnie magistrate, now Supreme Court judge, Justice Tamara Jago.
Justice Jago had been a magistrate since 2016 and it was announced in September last year that she would become the first Burnie-based judge, and seventh judge overall of the Supreme Court.
Her position has then been vacant since November, and a number of magistrates have been filling her position on an interim basis, including previously retired Magistrate Glenn Hay.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
