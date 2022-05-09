Layton McFerran will have the pride of Tasmania behind him when he enters the ring for the biggest fight of his professional career in Newcastle.
The Lilydale boxer will battle Harry Garside for the Australian lightweight title on an all-star card that includes former NRL great Paul Gallen, Nikita Tszyu and Sam Goodman as well as Hass Hamdan against Trent Girdham.
Garside will be defending his lightweight title in only his third professional fight with McFerran making the step up in division.
Ahead of the major career milestone, the 30-year-old felt the support of his home state as he prepared to write the next chapter of Tasmania's boxing history which has included Daniel Geale and Luke Jackson.
"I didn't really pay attention on that side of things but Tasmania is definitely behind me, they love boxing down there and they support me 100 per cent," McFerran said.
"I don't really have anything to lose coming into this fight, it's a nothing to lose, everything to gain experience for me.
"I've never done anything like this ever so it's a good experience."
The Launceston Boxing Club member was full of praise for his opponent after Garside's bronze medal victory at the Tokyo Olympics.
The 24-year-old became Australia's first boxing medallist since Grahame Cheney secured silver in Seoul in 1988.
"Harry is a very good fighter, very tricky and very skilful and has the talents as we all know [after] coming off the Olympics," McFerran said.
"He's had two professional fights and I've watched them both, he's a really good boxer."
Much has been made of McFerran being an unknown quantity but he has a record of six fights, five wins, two knock-outs, and one loss in his professional career.
Garside's camp, which includes Australian boxing royalty Johnny Lewis and long-time coach Brian Levier, has reportedly struggled to get footage to analyse of McFerran.
The Tasmanian would not be drawn on his approach to fighting but was eager to see where he ranked in the title fight.
"You can't lose when you're confident in yourself and that's what I am, I've never been in a camp such as this one fighting such a big name in Australian boxing," he said on the Main Event preview.
"I did a lot in camp and I know what I can do to hopefully win."
McFerran's title fight as well as the Australasian and Australian heavyweight title fight (Paul Gallen and Kris Terzievksi) will be on May 11 at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre.
