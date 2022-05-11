Launceston ice creamery scoops up federal grant to reduce energy costs

Martin Hamilton, owner of The Devil's Own Ice Creamery, said it was "catastrophic" when he walked into his Launceston shop in January to find his refrigeration room had broken.
"We lost our entire stock, which worked out to be thousands of dollars," he said.
But Mr Hamilton is one of many Tasmanian food and beverage manufacturers set to benefit from a new federal grant scheme aimed at improving energy costs.
Under the scheme, food and beverage manufacturers that employ less than 200 people can apply for up to $25,000 in funding to help lower energy bills, upgrade to more energy efficient appliances, carry out energy audits and install energy monitoring equipment.
Mr Hamilton expects to bring down his energy consumption - and bills - by up to 40 per cent, savings that may prove vital as the cost of living crisis continues to put pressure on businesses.
"Being able to save that money from energy and put it back into the business will be a real life-changer," Mr Hamilton said.
The nationwide scheme is also aimed at reducing emissions, a benefit not applicable to Tasmania, where green energy already powers the electricity grid. With that in mind, Federal Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor noted a different motivation for improving the state's energy efficiency.
"We want Tasmania to sell more of its energy to the mainland and the key to that is energy efficiency and expanding capacity," he said.
Meru Foods and Mr Brown & Towns Mushrooms are two other Launceston producers also set to benefit from the scheme.
All in all, 27 Tasmania-based food and beverage manufacturers have received grants through the scheme since applications opened in January. That equates to a total spend of more than $635,000 across the state.
