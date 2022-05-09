Labor have pledged $100 million towards tranche three of the Tasmanian Irrigation Scheme in order to assist with agricultural sector across the state.
In a statement this morning Labor said the funding will go towards upsizing the Don, Tamar, Sassafras, Northern Midlands and Fingal irrigation schemes.
The scheme is a joint initiative between local farmers, and state and federal governments.
Labor candidate for Bass Ross Hart said that the funding was all about creating secure, well paid jobs in northern Tasmania.
"Labor has laid the groundwork for significant investment in irrigation across Northern Tasmania,"
"This new investment means we can get the most out of agricultural land, leading to innovation, higher return on investment and more sustainable businesses," Mr Hart said.
The Tasmanian agricultural sector contributes roughly $2 billion a year.
Under phase one of tranche three, water commencement to the Tamar region is projected to begin by 2025.
