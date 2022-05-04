North-East weightlifter Jake Blackwell could be a Commonwealth or Olympic Games chance in the future according to coach Ron Laycock.
Blackwell is one of three lifters coached by Laycock, a former Olympian, who qualified for junior nationals at a meet on the weekend, alongside Southern duo Joe Mathers (under-18) and Ben Spinks (under-23 and open).
The 22-year-old from Bridport will head to Perth in August and has battled injury since taking up the sport.
"Jake started off a bit under two years ago and he's coming back from a shoulder injury in AFL. He's pretty dedicated does three to four sessions a week and he's improving out of sight," Laycock said.
"He's only come back probably 10 weeks ago from the shoulder injury so all up he's been lifting for a bit under a year."
The AC joint wouldn't be his only issue during his competition preparation.
"I came back, started training and got it right through some physio work on my shoulder and then started doing some good weights," Blackwell said
"I was 10 kilos off qualifying last competition in February and then had a full preparation apart from a back issue in the last few weeks.
"It came right about four days out, I did a few light sessions and it was feeling good."
He snatched 105kgs and clean and jerked 120, with Laycock hoping to get him to 115 and 140 for a shot at a medal in August.
The future prospect got involved in the sport by approaching one of Laycock's veteran lifters, Josh Fletcher, at Elite Lifting's home base - Health and Fitness World.
From there, the two build a student-coach relationship and have helped Blackwell mix his training with his work at his family's business - Blackwell's Floor Sanding.
"We've been mixing the training with his business, that's been the key to it," Laycock said
"His dad and mum have been very supportive in that way and having their own business, it's pretty hard."
Anyone interested in joining Elite Lifting under Laycock's tutelage is encouraged to contact Health and Fitness World, with Blackwell recommending him.
"He's one of the best coaches, I'd recommend him for sure, he's hard but a good hard," he said.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
