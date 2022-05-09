The ball is now in the AFL's court.
Well, it has been for the past few decades and they've left it sitting there rotting and the new kid has claimed it and restored it to pristine condition.
The new kid, the Tasmania JackJumpers, has taken the state by storm, capturing their imagination and allowing everyone the chance to have their own national side.
Sure, the Tasmanian Tigers have been doing it for years in cricket and hockey but the JackJumpers have produced something unprecedented - making the NBL finals in their debut season.
They've shown that with the right cattle (the players), the right handler (Scott Roth) and the right supporters (the JackJumpers fans), anything is possible.
Despite the failure of the NZNBL's Southern Huskies, NBL and JackJumpers owner Larry Kestelman bought into the dream early, praising the state in June, 2019.
"We want this to be Tasmania's own team and be embedded in this unique part of Australia," Kestelman said.
"Tasmanians are passionate about sport and crying out for more of their own teams in national sporting leagues and we believe it's something that fans are ready for and will embrace.
"We want basketball to be the number one sport in Tasmania."
A Tasmanian AFL team might not have the same automatic success as the JackJumpers given the national draft system and the history of recent expansion sides - Gold Coast haven't made a finals series in their 13-year history - but the support would be there.
Unfortunately for the AFL, given they've waited and waited to hand one of the game's heartlands a licence, the support might not be as far and wide as it once was.
Many people have pointed this out, but it was brilliantly described by Lauderdale Tasmanian State League footballer and former Brisbane Lions-listed player Josh McGuinness.
Taking to Twitter, he analysed the state's sporting landscape and the AFL's missed opportunities.
"The AFL really needs to get its sh*t together in Tasmania and act now," he Tweeted.
"I have worked in Tasmanian schools for the best part of six years now and I can tell you that there is a hell of a lot more basketballs being bounced than there is footballs being kicked.
"Since the emergence of the JackJumpers, the take-up and excitement for basketball has gone through the roof and is all the next generation of sports stars in Tasmania talk about.
"This has all been brought upon by these kids having a local professional sports team that connects with them all through community and school engagements, along with come and try days and training camps.
"To top it off, they have created a family-friendly environment on game day that encourages new and old supporters to attend games and support.
"I really wonder if there is any concern whatsoever within the AFL in regards to one of Tasmania's oldest and most successful clubs [Glenorchy] having to forfeit their State League reserves match due to lack of numbers?
"All clubs both State League and regional have been struggling for a while now in terms of player numbers and availability.
"I really hope that it is not too late when the AFL act, however I fear it is only going to get worse for local clubs in Tasmania with the success that the JackJumpers are having on the community and our next generation.
"The last 12 months has just gone onto show just how big an impact a local professional team can have on the Tasmanian population."
Selling out every game of the Derwent Entertainment Centre, playing matches in Launceston's Silverdome as well as pre-season matches on the North-West Coast, the JackJumpers have gone all around the state this year.
And while the AFL have done the same, with North Melbourne playing in Hobart, Hawthorn in Launceston and Richmond in Devonport for the Hillcrest tribute game, unfortunately for Tasmanian fans it just isn't the same as having our own team.
Your move, AFL.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
