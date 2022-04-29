The Examiner
Trampolinists Matthew French and Patrick Schluter set for World Cup

Josh Partridge
Updated April 29 2022 - 2:16am, first published 2:15am
Patrick Schluter and Matthew French. Picture: Supplied

Tasmanian trampolinists Matthew French and Patrick Schluter will get the opportunity to test themselves against the best, selected for their FIG World Cup debut in May.

