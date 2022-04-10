The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Ellie La Monte, Madison Gilpin, Laura Dickinson and Sydney Carnie earn Tasmania call-up

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
April 10 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CALLED UP: Sydney Carnie is one of four Launceston United players in the Tasmanian rep squad announced last week. Picture: Phillip Biggs

There is a strong Launceston flavour to the Football Tasmania select side which will grace UTAS Stadium for a curtain-raiser against Western United Women's development squad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.