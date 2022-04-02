The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Cricket North: Sean Harris, Sophie Parkin, Ianthe Boden grab top awards for 2021-22

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
April 2 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNERS: Sophie Parkin, Sean Harris and Ianthe Boden all claimed awards at the Cricket North awards night.

Launceston and South Launceston have had a strong outing at the annual Cricket North awards with representation across the grades to cap their campaigns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.