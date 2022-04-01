The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston City defeat Riverside Olympic in NPL Tasmania derby

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated April 1 2022 - 12:09pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A creative teenage wizard with a grandfather who played for Czechoslovakia, a 100-metre PB of 10.53 and a penchant for Bayern Munich dominated the NPL Tasmania derby as Launceston City beat Riverside Olympic 4-0.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.