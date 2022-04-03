The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Guy Hudson is seeking federal funding to complete Launceston Workers Memorial Garden

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
April 3 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CALL FOR FUNDS: Guy Hudson at the Launceston Workers Memorial Garden, at Inveresk, near UTAS Stadium. Mr Hudson and Unions Tasmania is seeking federal funding to finish off the garden. Picture: Phillip Biggs

A family who lost their son in an industrial accident will not rest until a memorial garden designed to honour all lives lost at work is finally completed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Jarvis

Caitlin Jarvis

Senior Journalist

I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.