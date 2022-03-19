sport, cricket,

Longford pushed them to their limits, but Hadspen produced a fourth consecutive TCL premiership with a 50-run win. Batting first, the Chieftains were bowled out for 209 and Longford looked in a strong position until a middle-order collapse saw them dismissed for 159. "That's probably the most we've had to work for one to their credit, they are a quality side," Hadspen captain-coach Liam Reynolds said. "Our start was awesome, with the bat being 1-110 off 20 and then they clawed back, had a few ebbs and flows. "But I thought we had the runs on the board, over 200 in a grand final was always going to be hard to get." READ MORE: AFLW: GWS captain Alicia Eva visits Bridgenorth's Auskick centre The Chieftains lost John LeFevre in the seventh over, LBW to Richard Howe, but it didn't faze them as Dane Anderson and Sithara Perera set about building the innings. The pair put on 119 for the second wicket, offering some chances throughout, the biggest coming in the 27th over where Anderson skied one towards Jackson Blair, who caught it but had to parry it back into play after getting too close to the line. However, the Tigers would break the partnership later in the over, with Matthew Lawrence (2-46) wrapping Perera on the pad for 61. Anderson departed just three overs later, falling victim to a Lawrence full toss on one of cricket's unluckiest numbers, 87. Johnathan Marsden (22) and Reynolds compiled a small partnership, as would Marsden and Hills, but when the latter departed, the Chieftains' innings went downhill. Max Magann (3-34 and a run-out) and Howe (3-30) took matters into their own hands, taking 6-13 after Hills' dismissal to end the innings. Jackson Blair's hell-for-leather approach with the bat started the Tigers off with a bang, smacking 13 off the first Justin Reeves over. His luck ran out in the fourth over, however, adjudged LBW, as was the day's theme, for 23 off 12. Like Hadspen, Longford's second-wicket partnership proved crucial, with Howe and coach Josh Adams building the platform for a strong chase. Adams smacked 10 off the 13th over before Howe survived a huge LBW appeal in the 17th off Perera's bowling. READ MORE: Twenty20 exhibition between Launceston Grammar and Northern Inclusion Unfortunately for the skipper, his luck ran out on the next Perera over, adjudged in front by umpire David Clark for 35. Dion Blair and Adams got through to drinks and just as Blair started to get going, a sharp reaction catch by Beau Hills at gully removed him. From there, Adams was forced to watch as his side lost 5-8, with Perera (3-24), who was named best on ground, Ash Smith (4-36) and Reynolds (2-14) doing the damage. A 31-run stand with Kieran Davey (12) provided hope but as Adams was bowled by opposing coach Reynolds, the Tigers' hearts sank. "They got off to a really, really good start and it just took something special from blokes like Sithara and Ash Smith to really claw it back and the way we finished it off there to win by 50-60 runs was a fantastic effort," Reynolds said. Speaking to his players after the match, Howe said that they fought hard and "unfortunately it wasn't to be", already looking forward to next year's battles.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/a7d93af4-9dbf-4b54-8a00-5f8789e6371a.jpg/r9_378_4023_2646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg