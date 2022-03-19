news, local-news,

Some of Launceston's most enthusiastic cricket players turned out on Friday to promote athletic inclusivity by playing a Twenty20 exhibition at the Launceston Grammar School oval. The match between the New Horizons Northern Inclusion XI and Launceston Grammar XI was a chance to improve inclusivity for players with limited access to regular competition. READ MORE: Influenza is now also a concern, with vulnerable populations and under 5's urged to get flu vaccinations Match organiser, Brent Colgrave said games in the past had proven popular for both sides, while also raising awareness around players with disabilities. "Sport is a great leveller, it brings all sorts of different backgrounds together and diversity really comes into it," he said. "The whole school is gonna come out here at lunch and watch these guys, guys that have all sorts of disabilities and things that hamper their progress. "To see them out here participating in a game of cricket with these guys, that's played in the right spirit and to get that awareness out in the community is amazing." READ MORE: Luke Andrew Krushka decided not to appeal 25 week jail term Northern captain Alan Dengate said the day was simply about getting out, having some fun and playing cricket. "Today we are having a friendly game against the Grammar boys," he said. "We've all got intellectual disabilities, so it's very inclusive, this team, and it's good that some guys that wouldn't get to play in mainstream cricket clubs have an opportunity to come up here today and play a game of cricket. "We just want to go out there, give everyone an opportunity and have a bit of fun. That's why we play cricket, to have fun." READ MORE: 90 years of Miss Flinders celebrated at Launceston Airport Jack Colgrave helped organise the match and was one of the players joining past and present Grammar students in the school's XI. He said the match was an opportunity for the players to give back and stay involved in the cricket community. "Obviously it's just a bit of a fun game really," he said. "I know these guys look forward to this day throughout the year, and we do too, like it's great fun and we really enjoy it. No matter the winner, Brent Colgrave said he was expecting a robust competition to be played in the spirit of the game and inclusivity.

