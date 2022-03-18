sport, cricket,

Courtney Webb's decision to move to South Australia has been given another tick, securing the Karen Rolton Medal for season 2021-22. Awarded to South Australia Premier Cricket's top player, Webb won the medal despite only playing four 50-over games for Glenelg this season. The 22-year-old former Trevallyn Primary and Riverside High School student made the most of her time at the crease however, smacking 325 runs at an average of 108. READ MORE: Cricketer Caitlyn Webster says Raiders keen on silverware Those performances, which included a score of 159* - the competition's sixth-highest knock since 2008-09 - saw her win the medal by a resounding seven votes. The former South Launceston premiership player was also one of four players from her home club to be named in the competition's team of the year. She joined Kate Peterson, Anesu Mushangwe and Lucy Bowering, with coach Graham Sedunary also getting the nod. Webb's form hasn't just been contained to the Seahorses, scoring 72 off 89 balls for the South Australian Scorpions in their win over the ACT Meteors on Tuesday.

