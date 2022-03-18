sport, cricket,

Greater Northern Raiders continue to sweat on selection ahead of Sunday's one-day grand final against North Hobart at TCA ground. All-rounder Caitlyn Webster said the Raiders were still waiting on whether they would have state players Emma Manix-Geeves and Sasha Moloney back for the clash. "Unfortunately, no, I don't know too much yet," she said. "We're obviously still waiting on Emma and Sash, whether we'll get them for this weekend or not. "Unfortunately, we have heard that Corinne (Hall) won't be able to play with us with her calf but still to waiting for Sash and Em." READ MORE: Longford shoot for TCL Boom, C-grade glory She has great faith in the Raiders regardless of who is on the park on Sunday. "We have some very strong contributors and quite good depth in both our batting and bowling line-ups," she said. "It's just a matter of on the day, doing those one-percenters and winning those little battles." Webster is pumped to play in another grand final after the Raiders finished runner-up last season. "It's pretty exciting, there's a bit of a buzz around the group, which is always really nice," she said. "We're pretty pumped to have a crack at hopefully winning our first piece of silverware." She said claiming the trophy would be a great reward for effort. "It would be nice. At the end of the day along with everything else you want to play the game to hopefully end up with that piece of silverware at the end of the season," she said. While the Demons defeated the Raiders in this season's Twenty20 decider, the Raiders got the points in a one-dayer a fortnight ago. Webster's side clocked 3-210 before knocking over North Hobart for 164. The all-rounder said it gave the Raiders some confidence but noted team line-ups may be different. "It does a little bit, but we know obviously North Hobart are very strong, both sides are expecting a few big inclusions," she said. "But obviously we won't know until a little bit later today, or if not even tomorrow, whether we get our state girls back." Webster said she was managing her nerves well in the lead up to the game. "I'm pretty busy with work so that's kind of helping if I'm completely honest," she said. "I just prepare as much as I can. Obviously with food and nutrition like everyone else does and plenty of rest. Plenty of mask-wearing to avoid COVID because we all know that can be playing a part right up until game day. It's going to be good. We'll head down Saturday as a unit like we have in the past. We'll obviously have a dinner together as a group. Stay down on the Saturday night and then prepare for the big day on Sunday." North Hobart's Kristin Palfrey is likewise looking forward to the match-up. "We've had some really tight tussles and it's been an interesting battle," she said. "We've had some success for sure. And in the T20 final, we did overcome them. But they had the wood over us in the last encounter up in Latrobe. So no doubt they'll be going in with some confidence after playing really well against us up there and I'm looking forward to another intriguing battle on the weekend." Palfrey explained the Demons were also waiting on selection possibilities. "Given that they're (Tasmanian Tigers) traveling today, we're still waiting on a bit of confirmation," she said. "We hope to be full-strength and I'm sure the Raiders do as well. And regardless of what the squad line-up looks like, we'll be putting out our best available 11 on the park and we'll pull together to do what we need to do to make it happen." Molly Strano, Elyse Villani, Naomi Stalenberg and Clare Scott are the Tasmania Tigers players in the mix.

