sport, cricket,

Spending time with the Australia A set-up seems to have rubbed off on Launceston-born cricketer Courtney Webb. After being around the likes of Elyse Villani and Ellyse Perry, Webb returned to her South Australian Premier Cricket side, Glenelg, and scored an unbeaten 159 off just 129 balls. "I was just really excited to get back into playing 50-over cricket and it just worked well on the weekend," Webb said. "It was pretty surreal, everything just seemed to fall in place on the day. READ MORE: Ben Smith is Basketball Tasmania's new chief executive officer "It was a bit of a challenging wicket to be honest but I gave myself a bit of time to get used to it and when we were only a few wickets down with 10-15 overs left, myself and Kate Peterson, who is also a contracted player with SA, we decided it was time to give it a red-hot crack." According to the SACA's MyCricket, Webb's weekend innings was the sixth highest knock since the 2008-09 season. Having already scored a record-breaking 131* in T20 action earlier in the season, the 22-year-old put her name alongside some of the greats of Australian cricket. While breaking Glenelg's first-grade women's record, the two-time Cricket North premiership player for South Launceston put herself in the company of sporting greats Karen Rolton (236*), Lauren Ebsary (202*) and Shelley Nitschke (198). Annie O'Neill owns the league's record for a stunning 242* as Webb's innings sits under current Australian player Tarlia McGrath's 172*, which was scored against the Tasmanian. "We played her at the same oval last year and she went on to make 180-odd," Webb said. "It's pretty cool to try and catch up to the likes of those big names." While she didn't take the field for Australia A, the call-up ticked off a major goal on Webb's checklist. Receiving the call form Australian selector Shawn Fledger, the former Trevallyn Primary and Riverside High School student said she was surprised, coming off the back of her injury-riddled WBBL season. "I didn't have the best Big Bash tournament, I was very injured for a lot of it, playing through hamstring strains and tears," she said. READ MORE: 2022 Tasmanian Senior Amateur golf championships to hit Mowbray "So to get that opportunity even though I didn't have the best season with the bat - I probably played more as a bowler at the end - it's really nice to know that [the selectors] are still thinking of me." Webb's WBBL campaign saw her score 144 runs at 14.4 and take nine wickets at 20.11 for the Melbourne Renegades and she now shifts her focus to the SA Scorpions' WNCL season, which is set to kick off on February 15 against the ACT Meteors. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/a6686a63-ce28-4cc0-99ac-26bcbe4fe2fe.JPG/r0_285_4421_2783_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg